The Phoenix Concert Theatre Announces Sherbourne Location Closure

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Effective January 15, 2025, after over 33 years as one of Canada’s top live music destinations, The Phoenix Concert Theatre will close its doors at 410 Sherbourne Street for the last time. Development plans will transform the location into residential housing, with work scheduled to begin in 2025.

“Being the custodians of The Phoenix for a decade has been an honor. She is the grand dame of venues in Toronto, and we’ve seen some of the world’s biggest and best artists grace this stage. We are sad to see her go but are also excited to turn our focus to writing the next chapter in our new home,” said Lisa Zbitnew, Co-Owner and President of The Phoenix Concert Theatre

It boasts an incredible concert run that has included legendary appearances by The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, The Ramones, Jimmy Cliff, Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine, The Roots, Robyn, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Anderson .Paak, Davido and thousands more, The Phoenix has played a vital role in shaping the Toronto music scene. Developing homegrown talent has always been central to the venue’s mandate. Since 1991, The Phoenix has hosted a long list of Canada’s most iconic artists, including Rush, The Tragically Hip, Alanis Morissette, Tegan & Sara, and Alessia Cara.

The Phoenix has also nurtured and supported diversity through three decades of welcoming various events, artists, and audiences through the doors. Toronto’s 2SLGABATQI community, Toronto Caribbean Carnival, and incredible community events have found a home at 410 Sherbourne Street.

Erin Benjamin, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA), said, “Venues are more than live music. A whole community is built around live performance, and The Phoenix is one of the most important examples of how the impact of live music venues extends beyond the artists and resulting employment opportunities. The Phoenix has always created space to bring together an incredible range of diverse communities from across Toronto, and in doing so, it has provided people with a sense of identity and belonging in their city. It will rise again.”

This fall, The Phoenix will feature programming celebrating many of the artists that have played the venue over the years and the return of some of the biggest nights that have anchored long-running event series.

“The Phoenix at 410 Sherbourne will look to end the year with some incredible programming, saluting the artists and events that have helped build this venue to its legendary status. We will close out our time here with a Celebrate the Phoenix series of concerts and events. We have been very fortunate to develop fantastic relationships with artists, promoters and agents, as well as media and community organizations, and we will do our best to bring together all of these worlds for a diverse and exciting grand finale.” – Zeke Myers, Co-Owner, The Phoenix Concert Theatre

In the interim, The Phoenix’s owners are determining suitable options for a new downtown home for the venue, working with City Councillor Chris Moise (Toronto Centre) and others at City Hall, as well as external partners. The city’s support is indicative of the importance of live music and cultural events in Toronto.

“Addressing Toronto’s housing crisis remains a critical priority, but we must also preserve and nurture our city’s cultural spaces. Arts and entertainment are integral to creating vibrant, livable, complete communities. The Phoenix is an integral part of an ecosystem for our local businesses, and the closure will have profound impacts on our budding artists, the night economy, and our downtown recovery efforts. I remain steadfast in my commitment to supporting The Phoenix find a new home,” said Moise.