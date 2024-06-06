TalkShopLive® Partners with CMA For Star-Studded Livestreams from CMA Fest

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Leading video commerce and retail media enablement platform TalkShopLive® announced today a partnership with the Country Music Association to produce and stream a series of shoppable livestreams at the upcoming CMA Fest. TalkShopLive and CMA will showcase interviews with country superstars Dolly Parton, Cody Johnson, and Lainey Wilson as they take the CMA Close-Up Stage inside at Fan Fair X Music City Center.

The shoppable live streams will broadcast across multiple destinations, including TalkShop.Live, CMAFest.com, and the CMA and respective artists’ Facebook pages. (The Full schedule is below.) The live streams will offer official CMA Fest merchandise, music, and products from the talent, as well as the opportunity to donate to the CMA Foundation.

“CMA Fest is the ultimate event for country music fans from around the world each year, and we are thrilled to partner with CMA to bring these superstar interviews to the masses through a series of shoppable livestreams,” said TalkShopLive Co-founder and CEO Bryan Moore. “So many country music artists already rely on TalkShopLive as their video commerce solution to sell their music, merchandise and more. This partnership is a reflection of our longstanding relationships and our commitment to being the best partner to the music industry.”

TalkShopLive continues to be the leading live commerce solution. It attracts top celebrities, publishers and brands who rely on the platform for its frictionless buying experience and proprietary multi-embed point-of-sale technology. This technology allows video content to remain shoppable wherever it is shared. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive’s shoppable content by sharing livestreams on their domains and social platforms and with publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through content.

CMA Fest, the longest-running country music festival in the world, features more than 300 country music artists performing over four days. The CMA Close Up Stage is one of the festival’s most highly anticipated events, and it allows fans to hear their favorite country artists discuss various topics in a rare and intimate setting.

TalkShopLive’s CMA Close-Up Stage Schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 6th

10:45a-11:30a CST

A special conversation with Dolly Parton

Dolly will offer merchandise.

Friday, June 7th

10:45a-11:30a CST

CMA Fest Artist of the Day, Cody Johnson

Cody will offer merchandise.