First Million Hacked Ticketmaster User Records Released For Free

(HYPEBOT)—Hacker Sp1d3r has made the first 1 million records stolen, part of more than 560 million Ticketmaster (TM) user records taken earlier this month by infamous hackers ShinyHunters, available free online.

Later confirmed by Live Nation, the original hack included full names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, ticket sales and event details, order information, and partial payment card data, including customer names, the last four digits of the card, and expiration dates.

The new data release was spotted by Malwarebytes Labs. Hacker Sp1d3r appears to be a member of the Shineyhunters group.

In the post releasing the records, they wrote:

“Ticketmaster will not respond to requests to buy data from us. “

“They care not for the privacy of 680 million customers, so give you the first 1 million users free.”

The full 1.3 terabytes of data has been for sale for $500,000.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.