Wasserman Music Adds Three To Expand Client Services

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music announced the addition of three hires for the agency’s music department, including Adam Clements, Oskar Muller, and Jenn Rilloraza.

The new hires will expand the range of services Wasserman offers to its music clients, including ticket pricing strategy, expanded tour marketing services, and brand partnerships for the agency’s electronic music roster.

Adam Clements, who is based in London, has joined Wasserman as Manager of Tour Marketing, and in his new role, he will focus on expanding Wasserman’s tour marketing outside of the U.S. He joins Team Wass with almost two decades of experience in concert marketing, with past stints at Birmingham’s O2 Academy and O2 Institute, Eventim UK, and AEG Presents.

Chicago-based Oskar Muller has been tapped as Wasserman’s Director, Pricing & Ticketing, a role that will see him develop ticket pricing strategies for client’s tours and performances. He previously served as Pricing Director at Live Nation Entertainment.

Jenn Rilloraza has been appointed as Manager, Brand Partnerships and will spearhead branding deals for Wasserman’s electronic music roster. Rilloraza, who is based in Los Angeles, most recently served as Director of Marketing, Brands, and Creative Services for Creative Music Group’s digital marketing agency VRTCL.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Adam, Oskar, and Jenn to our global team to build on our robust suite of services and add innovative new capabilities to help our clients meet and exceed their goals,” said Wasserman Music President Lee Anderson. “We are relentless in continually creating new ways to serve our valued clients around the world, and these important new additions to Team Wass reflect that.”