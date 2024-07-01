Alice Cooper And Rocco Mediate To Host A New Golf Show On SiriusXM

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legend Alice Cooper is teaming up with former pro golfer and six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate to host “Rolling With Alice Cooper And Rocco Mediate,” a new golf show that will air exclusively on SiriusXM.

A long-time golf enthusiast, Cooper is known for his golf addiction, often playing six days a week, even while on tour, and titled his 2007 autobiography: “Alice Cooper, Golf Monster.”

Cooper frequently plays with Mediate and the two will share stories drawn from their careers, talk with guests from the worlds of entertainment and golf, and discuss the latest topics from the professional tour, equipment, instruction and more.

“Rolling the Rock with Alice Cooper and Rocco Mediate” will debut Tuesday, July 2 (6 pm ET) and air monthly on the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel. SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio is available to listeners nationwide in their cars (channel 92) and on the SiriusXM app: https://sxm.app.link/PGATourRadioonSXM.

“Rocco asked me to do this show with him, talking about rock and golf, and it could not be a more perfect fit,” said Cooper. “We‘ve known each other a long time. We’ve played in many tournaments together. He’s a frustrated rocker and I’m a frustrated golfer. It’s a match made on the fairway to heaven. It’s an anything goes show that is all improv – we have no idea what we’re going to talk about until we start talking. We’re quite literally just ‘rolling the rock.’”

In addition to hosting the new “Rolling the Rock” show, Mediate hosts his own twice-a-week program, “The Rocco Hour,” Monday and Tuesday nights on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio.