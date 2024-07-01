Alex Miller Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Former American Idol contestant and rising country star Alex Miller made his debut on the venerable Grand Ole Opry on June 27th.

For the brief set, Miller, with his 1944 Martin D-18 guitar, performed his hit “Puttin’ Up Hay” along with his latest single, “My Daddy’s Dad.”

Miller also took the opportunity to engage in some between-song banter from the stage with the audience along with Grand Ole Opry emcee Bill Cody.

“I think everyone who plays Country music dreams of playin’ the Opry,” Miller said. “For me, it’s been something my whole family hoped would come true one day. I wish my Grandpa had lived long enough to see me step into that circle, ‘cause I think I was floating in the air. It was a heck of a feeling – I know I’ll never forget it.”

Miller, who is just 21, has already made a name for himself in the world of country music, touring the State and County Fair circuit heavily (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI, IL, IN, OK, WV), and opening for artists such as Brooks & Dunn, Hank, Jr, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Chris Janson, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Noah Thompson, Dillon Carmichael, HunterGirl, Emily Ann Roberts and Tracy Byrd.

He was a competitor on American Idol’s 19th season in 2021.