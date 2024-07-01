Malaysia’s Good Vibe Festival Canceled For The Second Year In A Row

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Malaysia’s Good Vibes festival announced that the event will not be taking place this year due to scheduling issues around the nation’s royal coronation.

In a statement announcing the news, festival organizers said:

As communicated by the authorities by way of a letter dated June 27, 2024, large-scale performances involving international artists are not to be held on July 20, 2024 and are to be rescheduled to a later date, out of respect for the Coronation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia. Due to the nature of Good Vibes Festival (GVF) which involves multiple touring acts over multiple days, rescheduling the festival is not possible. As a result, Future Sound Asia is announcing the cancellation of the festival, originally scheduled for July 20 and 21, 2024. All ticket purchasers for GVF will automatically receive full refunds to the payment method used for their purchase. Thank you for your kind understanding and patience

This year’s edition of the festival was to take place at Resort World Awana on July 20 & 21 with a lineup that included Peggy Gou, Joji, Russ, J. Balvin, Haven, Peach Pit, and more.

2024 will be the second year the festival has run into issues with the Malaysian government. The 2023 edition of the festival was abruptly canceled after headliner The 1975’s frontman Matt Healy sparked a controvery by kissing his male bandmate on stage and criticizing Malaysia’s strict laws outlawing homosexuality.

After The 1975’s set, Malaysian authorities pulled the plug on the remainder of the festival. Event organizers sought approximately $2.6 million in damages from the band in a legal dispute that has yet to be publicly resolved.