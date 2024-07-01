Pearl Jam Cancel Multiple European Shows Due To Illness

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Grunge rock legends Pearl Jam have canceled multiple shows on their current European tour, citing illness.

Pearl Jam was slated to play at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the weekend but announced that the show had been canceled due to an “illness in the band.”

“This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule. There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage,” a rep for the band said, announcing the schedule change.

Pearl Jam then announced that scheduled performances at Waldbühne in Berlin on July 2nd & 3rd.

“Despite everyone’s best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery,” the band said in a statement shared on social media on Sunday.

According to the statement, refunds will be provided at the point of purchase.

Pearl Jam is now scheduled to return to the stage at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona on July 6th.