Life Is Beautiful Festival Returns To Las Vegas With A New, Scaled Back Format For 2024

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Penske Media announced that the Life Is Beautiful Festival will make its return to Las Vegas in 2024 with a new, scaled back format.

Recast as the Life is Beautiful Block Party, the two-day fest is billed as a “return to our roots” with lower ticket prices, no overlapping sets, and an “intimate atmosphere.”

The festival will feature two stages of music and take place at Las Vegas’ Arts District on 324 South Main Street, within walking distance of Symphony Park, East Fremont, and the Fremont Street Experience.

As of yet, no lineup for the festival has been announced.