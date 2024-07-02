Jody Williams Elected Chair of Country Music Hall Of Fame and Museum’s Board

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Veteran music publishing executive Jody Williams has been elected as the new chair of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s (CMHOFM) Board of Officers and Trustees. He will serve a one-year term.

Williams, the founder of Jody Williams Songs (JWS), brings nearly two decades of service on the museum’s board, having served as a trustee since 2011 and as the chair of the board’s development committee for the past decade. His role has been pivotal in driving successful fundraising initiatives that support the museum’s educational mission.

“Jody is woven into the fabric of country music’s creative community in a true and meaningful way,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, via a statement. “He is not only a respected executive and passionate supporter of our museum and its mission, but he’s also resolute in furthering country music’s vitality as a cultural art form. We look forward to his guidance and insights as we continue our work preserving this history and educating audiences on its importance.”

Mary Ann McCready, co-founder of Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, completes her three-year tenure as the museum’s board chair. She will continue her service as an elected trustee for another three years. As chair, McCready played a crucial role in expanding the museum’s educational and fundraising efforts, notably through the All for the Hall concerts led by Keith Urban and Blake Shelton. She has been a board member since 2006 and will remain active as the board’s investment committee chair.

“We are thankful for Mary Ann’s dedicated service as chair,” said Young. “During her tenure, she helped guide the museum’s pandemic recovery, achieving record visitation in 2022 and 2023 while continuing to expand our collection holdings, educational programs, and All for the Hall fundraising initiatives. We are grateful for her continued service to our board as a trustee and her visionary talents as a creative, business, and community leader.”

The museum also announced the election of new officers to its board, including Sara Finley, Becky Gardenhire, Clint Higham, and Cindy Mabe. Mark Bloom, David Conrad, Bill Denny, and David Ross were also reelected as trustees.

Williams, a Nashville native with over 40 years in the city’s music scene, began his career in 1976 in the mailroom at BMI. He held key roles at various independent and major music publishing companies, such as Charlie Daniels Hat Band Music, Screen Gems Music, Chappell Music, and Tree. Williams rejoined BMI in 1986 as a writer representative and became President of MCA Music Publishing Nashville in 1995.

Most recently, Williams launched JWS in 2020, partnering with Warner Chappell Music Nashville. JWS represents a diverse roster of writers, including Vince Gill, Ashley McBryde, and many others. Williams is also an alumnus of Leadership Nashville and Leadership Music, reflecting his deep-rooted commitment to the community and the industry.