Iconic Bakersfield Venue Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace Up For Sale

BAKERSFIELD (CelebrityAccess)—Buck Owens Crystal Palace, the legendary Bakersfield music venue designed by Country Music Hall of Famer, has been put up for sale by the foundation that has run it since the musician’s death in 2006.

The Buck Owens Private Foundation announced their decision in a statement that, in part, “We are proud of the legacy of the Crystal Palace… 28 years of the best of local and national entertainment, great food and thousands of special occasions. Since Buck’s passing in 2006, we’ve tried to maintain the excellence that he expected, even as it became more and more difficult during these challenging times of increasing food and labor costs. A combination of this business climate and the wishes of the Owens family members to step back from the responsibilities of management requires finding new owners to utilize this beautiful venue.”

In closing, the statement says, “We know Buck would want us to thank the people of Bakersfield and fans from around the world for all of their support over the past 28 years.”

A Texas native, Owens moved to Bakersfield in the 1950s. With his band, the Buckaroos, he earned his first hit song in 1963 with “Act Naturally.” Over several decades, Owens released multiple hit records, regularly appeared on the hit TV show “Hee Haw,” and had 21 No. 1 hits.

The Palace, located at 2800 Buck Owens Blvd., is closely linked with other nearby Buck Owens-owned property—heritage Country radio station KUZZ-AM/FM, which Owens originally purchased in 1966.

In a social media post, KUZZ PD Brent Michaels stated, “Legendary. Buck Owens, Garth Brooks, Merle Haggard, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Combs performed on that stage. I think about that every time I walk on it with a microphone to start a show.”

The Crystal Palace notes, “If you have tickets to any upcoming Crystal Palace concert, all events are continuing as planned.”