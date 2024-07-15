Malcolm “Hawk” Hawkins Named Deputy Director Of Operations At The U.S. Copyright Office

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Shira Perlmutter, the Register of Copyrights at the U.S. Copyright Office, announced the appointment of Malcolm “Hawk” Hawkins Deputy Director of Operations at the organization, effective July 14th.

In his new role, Hawkins will assist the Assistant Register and Director of Operations with the Office’s strategic planning, financial management activities, and business processes.

Hawkins joined the Copyright Office in November 2020 as Chief of the Administrative Services Division, providing guidance on oversight and coordination on human resource matters and labor relations, employee and workplace safety, personnel security, and facilities management. Additionally, he served on the Library of Congress’s Human Capital Advisory Board.

Before joining the Copyright Office, he held multiple roles in human resources at the Department of Defense, including program oversight of the Defense Suicide Prevention Office.

Hawkins also spent 20 years as an active-duty service member in the United States Air Force.

Hawkins earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland University College and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.