Jeffrey Chabon Named Head Of Booking At Nashville’s GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Industry veteran Jeffrey Chabon has been announced as the Head of Booking at GEODIS Park and Nashville Soccer Club.

In his new role at the venue, Chabon will take on booking of concerts and entertainment events at GEODIS Park, along with Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville, Ala. which is the home of MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club.

The 30,000-capacity GEODIS Park first opened its doors in 2022 and has since hosted shows by artists such as Shania Twain, P!NK, and Guns N’ Roses, with upcoming performances from Green Day with special guests Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas set for Aug. 30 as part of The Saviors Tour.

With four decades in the live entertainment business, Chabon’s resume includes roles at the legendary Florida concert promoter Fantasma Productions, along with Concert Productions International, World Entertainment Services (Concert West), Kings Entertainment (Carowinds), TBA Entertainment in Nashville, AEG Facilities (ASM), AEG Presents and SMG.

He also served as a consultant for the opening of CityPlace in West Palm Beach and provided guidance for not-for-profit venues such as the Maltz Jupiter Theater and the Lake Worth Playhouse, both in the State of Florida, among other accomplishments.