The B-52s Announced As The First Band To Play The Classic Center In Athens

ATHENS, GA (CelebrityAccess) — New wave legends The B-52s have been announced as the inaugural band to take the stage at the Classic Center Arena in Athens, Georgia, for the venue’s first-ever concert on Saturday, Dec. 14.

“Athenians should be proud of this arena and this next chapter in our storied music history,” Velena Vego, Vice President of Third Party Programming for Live Nation said during a press conference on July 15th announcing the show. “The B-52s are perfect to represent Athens and the launch of the new Classic Center Arena because they embody the spirt of the Athens music scene from the very start. Like Athens, The B-52s have gone from house parties to the 40 Watt to becoming internationally known and loved. And now, the band opening the new arena is an important symbol of the next chapter of our music history.”

The venue, which is currently under construction ahead of its planned opening in late 2024, will host concerts, sports tournaments, family shows, conventions, and banquets and will serve as home to the professional hockey team, the UGA Ice Dawgs.

The arena has a full capacity of 8,500 in the round, with 5,635 permanent seats, and a capacity of 6,500 for end-stage concerts and 22 private suites.

Connected to the Classic Center, the arena hosts the The Georgia Music Collections by the Special Collections Libraries and will serve as a key anchor to a mixed use district that will include a hotel, a retirement community, office space, a new judicial center, and a multi-level parkade. The opening of the hotel was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the Classic Center Arena’s inaugural concert go on sale on July 19th.