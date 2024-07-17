Artist & Songwriter Feyi Signs WW Publishing Deal With Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess)—Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music, announced today that FEYI has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Position Music. The songwriter and vocalist have collaborated with a diverse array of artists and writers, including Rico Nasty, Michael Fatkin, Stephen Puth, Mike WiLL Made-It, Jim Lavigne, Tkay Maidza, Adekunle Gold, Soulshock & Karlin, Jonas Jeberg, Kennedi, Yellow Claw, and more.

Known for her captivating vocals and emotionally charged lyrics, the Los Angeles-based artist redefines music through collaborations that transcend boundaries. FEYI’s blend of R&B, rap, pop, and dance music is reflected in her work with other artists and her music. FEYI’s debut single, “F@%& With A Dime,” has garnered over four million streams. Recent cuts include “Body Pop” by €URO TRA$H and Yellow Claw and “Not Sorry” from Flo Milli’s most recent album, Fine Ho, Stay, which debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

“I connected with Position immediately,” says FEYI. “Over the last few months, the entire team has shown me much support and provided me with amazing opportunities for my music career. They’ve helped me to really tap into new

elements of my creativity in so many inspiring ways. I’m so excited to officially be part of the family and continue building with them.”

FEYI is managed by Camp 86 and signed to production company Soulpower Productions.

“We and FEYI have been working with Position for about half a year now, and while Delmar is leading the ship from Position’s side, we definitely feel the support and love from the whole team. We’re so happy to continue to work and build FEYI’s career with Position!” says Lasse Siegismund of Camp 86.

FEYI joins a Position music publishing roster that includes Tinashe, Zach Skelton, Audien, Jack LaFrantz, Khalid Yassein, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, Cannons, Keith Varon, Maya Kurchner, Sam Merrifield, Kyle Reynolds, Yonatan Watts, and more.

“Signing FEYI to Position Music is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovative and genre-defying talent. FEYI’s unique blend of R&B, hip-hop, dance, and pop, combined with her remarkable collaborations and captivating voice, makes her a perfect addition to our roster. We are excited to support her artistic journey and look forward to the groundbreaking music she will create with us,” says Delmar Powell, VP of A&R at Position Music.