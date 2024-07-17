How To Add Multiple Audio Tracks To Instagram Reels (New Feature)

(HYPEBOT) – Musicians and other creators can add up to 20 audio tracks in Instagram Reels. The feature was first tested in Brazil, Japan, and Indonesia and is now available to all creators globally.

Multiple audio tracks in Instagram Reels allow creators to align audio with elements, including text, stickers, and clips.

When a creator adds multiple tracks to their Reel, they also automatically create a unique audio mix attributed to them, which their fans can save and share.

The team at United Masters offered this summary:

How It Works:

Record or upload a video. Tap the Music icon to select your first track. Use the Edit video option to add additional tracks. Arrange, trim, overlap, and adjust the volume of each track. Change or remove tracks as needed before sharing.

Creative Possibilities:

Themed Reels (e.g., a NYC trip with multiple NY songs).

Mixing funny audio clips with music.

Changing the mood of a Reel (e.g., ‘Before & After’).

Repeating favorite instrumental sections.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.