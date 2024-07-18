Torie Mason Elevated To SVP Of Marketing And Analytics At Warner Music Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Victoria “Torie” Mason has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Marketing and Analytics at Warner Music Nashville (WMN). Since 2021, she has led the Strategic Marketing and Analytics teams. In her new role, Mason will integrate the Artist Development team into the WMN Marketing department, rebranding it for a more streamlined approach. The department now includes Artist Marketing, Digital Marketing (previously Interactive Marketing), Analytics, Brand Partnerships, Video Strategy, and Advertising Strategy, all reporting to Mason.

WMN Co-Chair and Co-President Ben Kline stated, “This new structure will allow us to continue to super-serve our artists and their music with more focus and urgency. Torie’s reputation, both inside our building and in the community at large, makes her one of the most respected and trusted thought leaders in our industry today. She is the right person to lead these efforts for Warner Music Nashville in an ever-changing marketing landscape.”

Mason said, “I’m immensely grateful to Ben and Cris [Lacy, WMN Co-President] for entrusting me with this opportunity. The enthusiasm, energy, and expertise our Nashville marketers demonstrate daily for our incredible roster of artists is truly unmatched. I’m thrilled to help chart a course for continued success and innovation alongside this brilliant team!”

Mason joined WMN in December 2011 as Director of Research and Analytics and worked her way up to SVP, Strategic Marketing and Analytics in September 2021. Before joining WMN, she spent three years as an analyst and consultant with Nielsen.