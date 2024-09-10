Multi-Generational Artists Join Jonathan Shank On The Jam Podcast For Season 2

(CelebrityAccess) — Music industry veteran Jonathan Shank and Osiris Media announced the return of The Jam Podcast for a second season evolution of music through personal conversations with artists, industry icons, legendary bands, and tastemakers.

The first episode of the second season, featuring Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda and manager Ben Baruch, debuted today and will be followed by upcoming episodes that include conversations with John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band), Devon Allman & Duane Betts (The Allman Betts Band), Jorma Kaukonen (Hot Tuna/Jefferson Airplane), Maggie Rose, Jacob Ullman (Fox Sports), Daniel Donato, and Karina Rykman.

Additionally, each episode of The Jam will feature artist-inspired playlists and will highlight the teams working to support the artist.

Inspired by podcasts such as Promoter 101 and Questlove Supreme, Shank developed the podcast to provide an outlet for artists and industry stalwarts to tell untold stories, highlight established and emerging artists and make connections between the Jam Scene and the mainstream music community.

“This season of The Jam really highlights that the scene is ageless and timeless with guests ranging in age from 29-83, all still active and engaged in growing the community. Some of these guests are old friends and others are folks I am meeting for the first time. We always find common ground talking about the community, collaborations and teamwork, which creates a beautiful canvas for a fluid free flowing conversation,” Shank stated.

The Jam Season 2 Schedule

September 10 – Goose Jam: Rick Mitarotonda & Ben Baruch

September 17 – Rose Jam: Maggie Rose

September 24 – Hot Tuna Airplane Jam: Jorma Kaukonen

October 1 – Fox Sports Jam: Jacob Ullman

October 8 – Allman Betts Jam: Duane Betts & Devon Allman

October 15 – Nitty Gritty Jam: John McEuen

October 22 – Karina Jam: Karina Rykman

October 29- Cosmic Country Jam: Daniel Donato