Rob Wilmshurst Leads CTS Eventim UK Ticketing

(vip-booking) – Rob Wilmshurst, co-founder and long-standing CEO of See Tickets UK, has been appointed to oversee all ticketing activities for CTS EVENTIM Group in the UK, effective immediately.

The move comes as part of the company’s expanded efforts following its acquisition of See Tickets earlier this year.

Wilmshurst steps into his new role following the departure of Martin Fitzgerald, who served as Managing Director of EVENTIM UK. Fitzgerald left the company at his request to focus on personal projects outside the ticketing industry.

John Gibson, who will remain Managing Director of EVENTIM UK, will work under Wilmshurst’s leadership as part of an expanded management team.

Earlier this year, CTS EVENTIM acquired See Tickets and its live entertainment business from its previous owner, Vivendi. Wilmshurst, who co-founded the Way Ahead Group in 1998 and transitioned it into See Tickets by 2004, has been a driving force behind the company’s growth nationally and internationally. With decades of experience, Wilmshurst is recognized as one of the UK`s most seasoned ticketing executives in the live entertainment industry.

Alexander Ruoff, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CTS EVENTIM, said: “I congratulate Rob on his new role and look forward to working closely with him. I would like to thank Martin for his contributions in building EVENTIM UK and wish him all the best in his personal and professional endeavors. I also welcome John`s continued commitment to expanding our UK business. We are confident that the newly integrated management team will play a key role in further developing both the brands See Tickets and EVENTIM UK and in offering our partners even better, more tailored solutions. I wish Rob and his expanded team continued success.”