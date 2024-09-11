Hailey Benedict Signs Label And Publishing Deals With Big Loud And Local Hay

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Big Loud Records and its Canada-based, Dallas Smith-founded imprint Local Hay Records are proud to announce the signing of fast-rising country star Hailey Benedict. In addition to the record deal, Benedict has also signed a global publishing deal with Big Loud Publishing / Local Hay.

Benedict revealed the exciting news over the weekend on stage in Toronto at Billboard Canada’s Women in Music event, which celebrated influential and trailblazing women of the music industry.

“I’m ecstatic to begin this new chapter with an incredibly creative and dedicated team that shares my vision for my songwriting, artistry, and career. After a decade as an independent artist, it was crucial for me to partner with a record label that aligns with my values and passion for music. I truly believe I’ve found the perfect home with Big Loud and Local Hay. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to every single person who has supported and championed my music and journey throughout the years. This would not be possible without your support, and I can’t wait to see what will come next,” says Benedict.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Hailey to our team. Hailey has the drive, talent, and passion you dream about in a new artist. The sky is truly the limit,” shares Scott Cooke, President of Local Hay Records.

Benedict will introduce her next chapter with the single “Things My Mama Says,” out October 4. Her first release on the label threads sincere advice and wisdom from a mother into a daughter’s acknowledgment of its value despite her hesitancy to follow it.

“Hailey wowed us in our first meeting with quality songwriting, heartfelt storytelling, and an unwavering authenticity that we could not ignore,” adds Big Loud Records SVP of A&R, Sara Knabe. “’Things My Mama Says’ is a special song, and our entire team is honored to share it with the world while we proudly welcome Hailey to Big Loud.”

2023 was a monumental year for Benedict, culminating in her victory at the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition. This summer, she fulfilled a lifelong dream by performing on the main stage at Big Valley Jamboree, her hometown festival, where she has been a lifelong attendee. Benedict’s quarter-million-strong following on TikTok helped earn her a Canadian Country Music Award (CCMA) Award for Interactive Artist of the Year, and she enters this year’s CCMAs with a nomination in the Breakthrough Artist category.