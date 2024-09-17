Folk Alliance International Announes 2025 Official Showcase Artists

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) – Folk Alliance International (FAI) has announced the lineup for its 37th annual conference, to be held from February 19-23, 2025, in Montreal, Quebec. The event, which celebrates the global folk music community, will feature over 175 artists from 38 countries, 19 U.S. states, and all 13 Canadian provinces. This impressive slate is one of the largest in the conference’s history. The theme for the 2025 conference is Illuminate, drawing inspiration from the Northern Lights.

Among the standout artists set to perform in the Official Showcases are Abby Posner, Ron Sexsmith, Tania Elizabeth, Steve Poltz, SaulPaul, Connie Kaldor and many more.

In addition to the diverse array of performers, the conference will provide unparalleled opportunities for networking, professional development, and musical discovery. FAI Executive Director Jennifer Roe said, “We are thrilled to present an incredible lineup of artists from around the world, each bringing their unique voice to our vibrant folk music community.”

The 2025 theme, “Illuminate,” evokes the awe and wonder of the Aurora Borealis. FAI hopes to inspire attendees to approach their work with renewed passion and purpose, reflecting the interconnectedness of humans, nature, and the spiritual world. According to Roe, returning to Montreal for the first time since 2019 highlights FAI’s commitment to supporting folk artists in Canada and beyond.

The Folk Alliance International Conference is the largest gathering of folk musicians and industry professionals worldwide. Attendees can expect live music at every turn, with opportunities to hear legends, rising stars, and industry insiders. Official Showcases, chosen by a jury, allow artists to perform for venue bookers, agents, record labels, and media companies, while late-night Private Showcases turn hotel rooms into intimate stages.

The conference will also include the International Folk Music Awards (IFMAs), where key figures in folk music are honored. Panels, global summits, and a keynote address by an influential figure in the folk industry (to be announced) will round out the experience, offering insights into how folk music can drive social change and inspire artistic expression.