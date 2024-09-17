Prescription Songs Sign Publishing Deal With Kora Puckett In Partnership With Hazheart Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS is excited to announce the recent signing of artist-songwriter-guitarist Kora Puckett. In a unique partnership with Hazheart Music, Puckett will be looked after by Prescription Songs A&R Caitlin LoPilato.

An esteemed guitarist, producer and songwriter, Puckett is regarded as one of the founding members of Narrow Head, who performed at Coachella this year. He also records and releases music as a solo artist with recent single releases “Wait all Week,” “Forever or Just Then,” and “Far as I Can Tell.” Aside from band and solo work, Puckett stays busy in the studio, collaborating with other artists. He notably co-wrote and co-produced Ethel Cain’s “Michelle Pfeiffer,” featuring Lil Aaron.

Most recently, Kora has worked alongside his closest collaborators, Y2K and Lil Aaron, with artists such as YUNGBLUD, nothing.nowhere, Sara Kays and Gym Class Heroes.

“I’m proud to join the ranks of the many talented artists who work with Prescription and excited to have a team of such wonderful people pushing my songs,” Puckett shares.

LoPilato adds, “We’re thrilled that Kora is officially part of the Rx family. His taste, talent and versatility are beyond inspiring, and we can’t wait to watch him grow as an artist and songwriter.”