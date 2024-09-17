Secretly Distribution, Beggars Group And Cargo Records UK Form New Independent Distributor

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Cargo Records UK, Beggars Group and Secretly Distribution have entered into a strategic partnership for independent UK distribution, with the new name Cargo Independent Distribution (CID). Secretly Distribution and Beggars Group will support CID’s investments in technological development and new personnel and provide strategic direction. Hill will retain a controlling interest in the new entity.

Cargo Independent Distribution will maintain its UK/Ireland fulfillment relationship with Proper/Utopia, and CID will continue to provide global physical, digital, and marketing services to its Cargo UK’s distributed client roster, which includes Fire Records, Hyperdub, Planet Mu, and Sub Pop, who just recently transitioned their UK distribution to CID.

“All of us at Cargo are really excited about our new partnership with two of the most important independent music companies in the world, who continue to remain fiercely independent and committed to preserving a totally independent UK distribution outlet.” – Phil Hill, CEO, Cargo Independent Distribution.

Cargo Independent Distribution will also provide physical distribution and sales support to Secretly Group and its affiliates and sales representation to Beggars Group partner labels.

Secretly Group labels Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, Saddest Factory, and Secretly Canadian, along with affiliates All Flowers Group (Ghostly, drink sum wtr) and The Numero Group, work with artists that include Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers, Khruangbin, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Bon Iver, MUNA, Japanese Breakfast, Mary Lattimore, Matthew Dear, Kari Faux, Aja Monet, Duster, and Syl Johnson.

Beggars Group labels XL Recordings, Young Recordings, Rough Trade, Matador, and 4AD represent 48 years of music from Fontaines D.C, Jamie XX, Sleaford Mods, Queens of the Stone Age, Big Thief, the National, Lankum, Sampha, Prodigy, Adele, Radiohead and Cat Power, amongst many others.

Secretly Distribution has long worked with Cargo Records UK on UK/Ireland physical distribution and retail marketing for much of its distributed label roster. However, Secretly Group and its affiliates, All Flowers Group and The Numero Group, will be a new addition to CID’s physical catalog.

“The team at Cargo Records UK has faithfully championed outlier labels, artists and records for nearly three decades — including being the very first distributor to order records from Jagjaguwar — and now we have the great privilege of partnering with them in their next chapter. We are excited to work with Cargo Independent Distribution to help safeguard an independent route to market in the UK and Ireland.” – Darius Van Arman, CEO of Secretly Distribution.

“We live in changing and challenging times. Integral/ PIAS have handled our sales brilliantly for decades, but right now, we see it as crucial that a new independent route to market is established. We very much look forward to being part of a bright new future.” – Paul Redding, CEO, Beggars Group.

“Secretly Group and its affiliates have again and again striven to celebrate and elevate the voices of the artists it represents. This partnership, offering a top-tier and fully independent path to market in the UK, is a testament to that commitment – and our community’s ongoing effort to ensure our artists and partners can continue to push the cultural conversation forward.” – Chloé van Bergen, VP UK & EU Operations, Secretly Group.

“Myself and Fire Records (‘one of the last great indie labels’ – Stewart Lee, 2024) feel a partnership between two great independent distributors not only strengthens the sector but protects this wonderful, yet delicate, microcosm of music.” – James Nicholls, Managing Director, Fire Records.