Anitta Teams Up With SiriusXM And Pandora For A Live Show In Miami

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — SiriusXM and Pandora announced that Latin music star Anitta is teaming with the Satellite broadcaster for Pandora’s El Pulso event at Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami on Thursday, October 10.

The show will see the Brazilian recording artist performing songs from her latest album, Funk Generation, along with a selection of fan favorites from her catalog.

The special concert will be open to SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners, who can RSVP to attend the live performance.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join SiriusXM and Pandora in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Anitta. “I can’t wait to perform for my fans in Miami in this intimate setting”

“Anitta has made a significant impact on Latin music and culture throughout her career,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “We’re so excited to give SiriusXM and Pandora listeners the opportunity to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with on of Latin music’s most current influential voices.”

Fans who can’t attend in person will be able to listen to the performance on SiriusXM’s Hits Uno (ch. 151) on Friday, October 25.

Sponsors of this exclusive concert include The Glad Products Company, Life Cereal, National University, and Wendy’s.