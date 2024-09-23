The Royal Canadian Mint Unveils $2 Guitar-Shaped Silver Coin

OTTAWA (CelebrityAccess) – The Royal Canadian Mint’s latest release is striking a chord with music and coin collectors alike. This new $2 silver coin is shaped like an electric guitar and inspired by Fender’s iconic Jazzmaster, which defined the golden age of surf rock.

Fender debuted the Jazzmaster in 1958, and it quickly became a favorite in the surf music scene of the 1960s. The legendary guitarist Dick Dale often called the “King of the Surf Guitar,” was the first to put the Jazzmaster to the test, solidifying its place in music history.

The coin, issued by the Solomon Islands, was crafted by Swiss bullion company MKS PAMP for coin distributor MTB. The collectible is also legal tender, weighing 31.39 grams and measuring 28.6 mm by 84.4 mm. It features an intricate design with green and yellow detailing, a textured finish, and a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the reverse side. Each coin comes in a special Fender box adorned with vintage surf and beach artwork.

With only 4,000 coins available, this collectible is priced at $149.95. Orders begin shipping on September 24, and fans can purchase the coin through the Royal Canadian Mint’s website or select retail stores.