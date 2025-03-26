Manager Matthew Miller Joins The Familie

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Matthew Miller, a well-established figure in the country music scene, has officially joined The Familie, a Nashville-based talent management agency. Known for his work with prominent country artists, Miller is bringing his expertise and client roster, including LEW (Lauren Weintraub) and William Beckmann, to his new role.

Previously with Triple 8 Management, Miller also had career stints at WME, Carnival Music, and Red Light Management.

Royce Risser, EVP of Music at The Familie, said, “I’ve known Matthew for years and cannot tell you how excited I am to finally work with him at The Familie. His experience and management style are a perfect fit for this team, and he will be a huge part of the culture we are creating.”

In a statement, Miller said, “I couldn’t be more excited to join The Familie and be part of a team that not only pushes the industry forward but also values a strong, collaborative culture. The energy here is unmatched, and you can feel that everyone is building something special. Steve’s vision for The Familie is truly next level – not just in music but across the entire agency – and I’m excited to help grow that, especially in the country space. Getting to work with Royce again, who’s a force in this world, just makes it even better.”