FKA Twigs Postpones U.S. Tour Due To Visa Issues

After the kickoff of her Eusexua tour in Paris earlier this month, FKA Twigs announced that the tour will not be headed to the U.S. as planned due to issues with securing visas.

“Today I was informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the USA and perform,” the artist shared in a social media post on Tuesday. “By no choice of my own I will have to pull out of my New York, Chicago, and Toronto shows.”

Affected shows include performances in New York, Chicago, and Toronto. The New York dates have been rescheduled for April 23 & 24 while her two shows at the Salt Shed in Chicago have been pushed back to June 24th an 25th and will now take place outdoors at the Salt Shed Fairgrounds.

Her two Toronto shows, originally slated for March 30 and 31 at History are listed as postponed but information on rescheduling has yet to be announced.

See her full statement here: