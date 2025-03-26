MTech Signs A Global Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing

(CelebrityAccess) — The noted producer, engineer, and multi-instrumentalist MTech has signed a global publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing in partnership with record producer Sounwave.

The deal covers MTech’s current catalog, including an impressive list of credits with artists such as Kendrick Lamar—featuring contributions across six tracks on Lamar’s groundbreaking album GNX—and SZA, with work on tracks like “Luther” and “Squabble Up,” both of which reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

MTech’s credits also include a placement on Kendrick Lamar’s Euphoria, as well as contributions to Kali Uchis’ Orquídeas and placements on Blxst’s I’ll Always Come Find You.

“We knew Sony would be an incredible partner for MTech, and we are beyond confident that Lauren will help us execute the creative vision we have for him,” stated Jordan Burg, Founder of Minerva Group.

“For me, this is a full-circle dream come true. To see Sounwave—who believed in me early on—now team up with MTech, whom I’ve believed in since high school, is one of the best things that’s ever happened,” added MTech’s manager, Gary Biddy.