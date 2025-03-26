IMPALA Reveals The 100 Artists To Watch For 2025

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — IMPALA, the trade association for European independent labels, announced the return of its 100 Artists to Watch program for 2025.

Now in its fourth year, the 100 Artists to Watch program is curated by IMPALA’s European network in partnership with YouTube and showcases rising talent from continent’s vibrant independent music scene.

For 2025,m the 100 artists selected for the list come from 30 different countries and across a range of genres, including Jazz, Hip-hop, Electronic, Rock, Punk, Pop and everything in-between.

As part of IMPALA’s network program for 2025-2028, co-funded by the European Union, the release of the 100 Artists to Watch list for 2025 coincides with the announcement of a new four-year strategic partnership with Digizik, a leading music and entertainment agency providing support to revamp IMPALA’s award schemes.

“Independence is the driving force behind Europe’s vibrant music sector, and the 100 Artists to Watch initiative is a vital platform to showcase and support the next generation of independent talent. This program not only celebrates diversity and creativity but also provides crucial visibility for artists carving their own paths outside the mainstream. By shining a spotlight on these artists, we are reinforcing the strength of the independent sector and ensuring that its unique voices can continue to thrive. Supporting emerging talent is at the core of what our members do, and we are excited to see how these artists shape the future of music,” stated Helen Smith, IMPALA’s Executive Chair.

100 Artists to Watch (by alphabetical order by artist/record label/country):

• Aili, Eskimo Recordings, Belgium

• Alex Wyse, Artist First, Italy

• Alexjazz, HRAI, Ukraine

• Amy Gadiaga, Jazz re:freshed, UK

• Andreas Polyzogopoulos, PKmusik, Greece

• Anna Erhard, Radicalis, Switzerland

• Ánnámáret, Uksi Productions Oy/Supersounds Music Oy, Finland

• Baby Volcano, Humus Records/Association du Volcan, Switzerland

• Bani, GMI Rights Management, Georgia

• ben clean, Eintracht Pankow Musik, Austria

• Bianca Steck, Unday Records/N.E.W.S., Belgium

• Boko Yout, Hoopdiggas Recordings, Sweden

• Boro Purvi, Twelves., Bulgaria

• Bratři, Self-released, CZ republic

• Brimheim, Tambourhinoceros, Denmark

• BÆNCH, Celebration Records, Denmark

• Calva Louise, Mascot Label Group/Mascot Records, The Netherlands

• Canozan, Self-released, Turkey

• CATTY, Self-released, UK

• Dharia, Global Records, Romania

• Dilan Balkay, SMF Productions, Turkey

• Dimitri’s Bats, Self-released, Romania

• Dina Ögon, Playground Music, Sweden

• DOROFEEVA, Pomitni, Ukraine

• Dukla, Bumbum Satori, CZ republic

• Eligarf, Roton Music, Romania

• Emilia Sisco, Timmion Records, Finland

• Emma Nolde, Carosello Records, Italy

• F3miii, PlantainSound, Ireland

• Fillas de Cassandra, Tremendo Audiovisual, Spain

• George Strezov, MUZE Music, Bulgaria

• Get Jealous, corner.company, Germany

• Grande Amore, Ernie Records, Spain

• Grande Mahogany, Laundry Music Company, Finland

• HAEVN, Nettwerk Music Group, The Netherlands

• Ilgen Nur, Power Nap Records, Germany

• Javi Chapela, SinAnestesia, Spain

• Kabeaushé, Monkeytown Records, Germany

• Kässy, Gezua, Austria

• Katerina L’dokova, Self-released, Portugal

• KEiiNO, Mii Recordings/Mii AS, Norway

• Ki Klop, JeboTon/Mudri Brk, Croatia

• Kirky, Self-Released/EGA Distro, UK

• Kneecap, Heavenly Recordings, Ireland

• Kruz Roudi, Lampshade Media, Serbia

• Kyla Vėjas!, Perspective Collective, Lithuania

• Laka, Dallas Records, Bosnia and Hercegovina

• Lateena, Les Disques Bongo Joe, Switzerland

• Lelee, Moonlee Records, Slovenia

• Lely45, Money Gun, Ukraine

• Little Lies, Cosmos Music, Sweden

• Lossapardo, Roche Musique & Unity group, France

• Lucio Corsi, Sugar, Italy

• Lucky Love, Belem Music/Turenne Music, France

• Lukas Oscar, Lukas Oscar/Matches Music, Austria

• Lynks, Heavenly Recordings, UK

• Maika Makovski, Cultura Rock Records, Spain

• MANOID, Self-released, Poland

• Manon Meurt, Minority Records s.r.o., CZ republic

• MARÉ, Sons Vadios, Portugal

• Masayah, Vanity label MSYH, Slovenia

• Mechanical Rainbow, Bloom Music, Georgia

• Mia Karlsson, NINETONE RECORDS, Sweden

• Michel Bellens, La Quintessence MUSIC, Belgium

• Miki, Structure, France

• Min Taka, Self-released (distributed by LAB Music), The Netherlands

• Nataleé, Glitch Records, Serbia

• NEEA RIVER, Self-released, Finland

• Nemeček, Lack of Records, Croatia

• Nielslens Lielsliens, Self-released, Latvia

• Nika Turković, Aquarius Records, Croatia

• Odin Staveland, TBC Records, Norway

• Orbit, Self-released, Germany

• Orlvndo, Triggger/NAR International, Italy

• Oxajo, Kontra, Serbia

• Red Sebastian, CNR Records, Belgium

• Redd, RDD Music, Turkey

• Retimbrar, Revolução D’Alegria, Portugal

• Rozálie, Self-released, CZ republic

• Saibh Skelly, Rubyworks, Ireland

• Sara Fjeldvær, Fjordgata Records, Norway

• Sassja, Menart, Bosnia and Hercegovina

• Seda Erciyes, Self-released, Turkey

• Senny, Kalejdoskop Records, Poland

• Semeli Tagara, Fine! Records, Greece

• Sira Faal, Sira-Anna Faal, Germany

• Siri Neel, Maxmusikrecords, Denmark

• Stirmouth, Be Yourself Music, The Netherlands

• Tagus, Self-released, Portugal

• Tape Visitors, Self-released, Georgia

• The LAB Inc., Giant Sheep Music, Denmark

• The Sei, Paragon Records, Ireland

• Uzi Freyja, Fougue, France

• Vagina Corporation, Mrtov Konj (Dead Horse), North Macedonia

• Veronica Fusaro, deepdive records, Switzerland

• Warsaw Village Band & BASSalyki, Karrot Kommando, Poland

• WOOMB, Self-released, Bulgaria

• Yiigaa, Supernature, UK

• Yvonne Moriel, Minor Seven Records, Austria

• Zinée, Yotanka Records/75e Session, France