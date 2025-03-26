The Country Music Association Announces The Lineup For CMA Fest 2025

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association has announced the return of CMA Fest, the longest-running music festival, to Nashville in June.

Set for June 5 through June 8, 2025, the event will feature four days of music and fan experiences with performances at venues across the city, including Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, where some of country music’s biggest stars are scheduled to perform.

This year’s lineup includes Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Rascal Flatts, The Red Clay Strays, Darius Rucker, Shaboozey, Blake Shelton, Zach Top, Keith Urban, and Bailey Zimmerman, with additional performers to be announced leading up to the event.

Additional performances are scheduled for the Chevy Riverfront Stage, featuring artists like Gavin Adcock, Tanner Adell, Cooper Alan, Drew Baldridge, Sam Barber, Gabby Barrett, George Birge, Tyler Braden, Colbie Caillat, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Jackson Dean, Marcus King, Randall King, Brandon Lake, Chris Lane, Ella Langley, Maddie & Tae, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Max McNown, Midland, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, RaeLynn, Redferrin, Josh Ross, Conner Smith, Austin Snell, Alana Springsteen, Thelma and James, Tigirlily Gold, The War And Treaty, Hudson Westbrook, and Tucker Wetmore. MŌRIAH will kick off the Chevy Riverfront Stage on Thursday morning with the national anthem.

The Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park features a stellar lineup including Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, Casey Barnes, Danielle Bradbery, Blanco Brown, T. Graham Brown, Karley Scott Collins, Billy Dean, Tyler Farr, Filmore, Josh Gracin, Ty Herndon, Braxton Keith, Erin Kinsey, Lakeview, Edwin McCain, John Morgan, Kylie Morgan, Jerrod Niemann, Jamie O’Neal, Mason Ramsey, Owen Riegling, Emily Ann Roberts, Reyna Roberts, Kaylee Rose, Shaylen, Sister Hazel, Iam Tongi, U.S. Navy Band Country Current, Darryl Worley, Charlie Worsham, and Jake Worthington.

The Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park is packed with performances from Angie K, Graham Barham, Blessing Offor, Craig Campbell, Dillon Carmichael, Mackenzie Carpenter, Ashland Craft, Kashus Culpepper, Dailey & Vincent, Jade Eagleson, Exile, Mickey Guyton, Kelsey Hart, Tayler Holder, Greylan James, Willie Jones, Tiera Kennedy, Vincent Mason, Madeline Merlo, Drake Milligan, Lorrie Morgan, David Nail, Meghan Patrick, Dylan Schneider, Shenandoah, MaRynn Taylor, Thompson Square, Pam Tillis, Lauren Watkins, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson, and Waylon Wyatt.

The Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza will feature performances from Willow Avalon, Maddox Batson, Laci Kaye Booth, Brenn!, Franni Rae Cash, Chapel Hart, Julia Cole, Kolby Cooper, Preston Cooper, Wesley Dean, Melanie Dyer, Madeline Edwards, Mae Estes, Carter Faith, Lanie Gardner, Cole Goodwin, Fancy Hagood, The Jack Wharff Band, Max Jackson, James Barker Band, Just Jayne, Alexandra Kay, Zach John King, Matt Lang, Bryce Leatherwood, Hannah McFarland, Walker Montgomery, Will Moseley, Elizabeth Nichols, Adrien Nunez, Scoot Teasley, Cameron Whitcomb, Blake Whiten, Austin Williams, and Eli Winders.

The Hard Rock Stage returns for 2025 with both daytime and nighttime shows that are free and open to the public, featuring artists like Ashley Anne, Palmer Anthony, Hayden Blount, BODHI, BoomTown Saints, Luke Borchelt, CECE, Hayden Coffman, Abbey Cone, Crowe Boys, Eddie and The Getaway, Sterling Elza, Brian Fuller, Giovannie and The Hired Guns, Colt Graves, Reid Haughton, Christian Hayes, The Heels, Solon Holt, Hueston, Preston James, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Britnee Kellogg, Alex Lambert, LECADE, Trey Lewis, Tyler Joe Miller, MŌRIAH, Clayton Mullen, O.N.E The Duo, Harper O’Neill, Pistol Pearl and the Wester Band, Peytan Porter, RVSHVD, Sacha, Matt Schuster, Sophia Scott, SKEEZ, Kevin Smiley, Payton Smith, Liam St. John, Colin Stough, Troubadour Blue, Leah Turner, Alli Walker, Carson Wallace, Brendan Walter, Chandler Walters, Jay Webb, Wesko, Angel White, and Sam Williams.

For 2025, the CMA announced a new multi-year partnership with SoFi, who has signed on as the presenting sponsor and official bank and financial services partner of the festival.

For fans unable to attend in person, CMA Fest 2025 will be recorded for a television special airing on ABC and Hulu this summer. The special will be executive produced and written by Robert Deaton and directed by Alan Carter.

According to the CMA, a portion of the ticket proceeds from Fan Fest 2025 will be pledged to support music education programs nationwide.