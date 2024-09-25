Hurricane Helene Set To Impact Florida’s Live Events Industry

TAMPA (CelebrityAccess) — Hootie and the Blowfish announced the postponement of their show on Thursday at Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater due to the approach of Hurricane Helene.

A statement from the amphitheater announced that the show will now take place on Sunday at 7 P.M.

The dangerous storm, which is set to hit the Florida Panhandle with heavy winds and rain along with life threatening storm surge on Thursday evening according to the National Hurricane Center, has impacted other events as well.

Staind and Breaking Benjamin’s performance at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Wednesday night has been postponed with a rescheduled date expected to be announced soon.

Comedian John Crist’s Thursday performance the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has been postponed and will now take place on December 5th.

Ska-punk band The Interrupters performance at Jannus Live, originally scheduled for September 25th, has been canceled.

The Florida Orchestra has canceled scheduled performances at St. Mary’s Church in St. Petersburg on Wednesday and the New Tampa Performing Arts Center on Thursday. Neither show will be rescheduled.

In Tallahassee, the 47th Annual Panacea Blue Crab Festival has been canceled with organizers exploring alternatives to stage the event this year.

The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra’s weekend concerts will now take place on October 26 and 27th.

If your artist or venue has been impacted by Hurricane Helene, drop us a line to be included in this list.