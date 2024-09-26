Riley Green Announces Damn Country Music 2025 Headlining Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Riley Green has announced an extensive headlining run, ‘Damn Country Music Tour,’ set to kick off on March 27 in Abbotsford, BC, Canada. Produced by Live Nation, pre-sale tickets and VIP packages for Green fans are now available, and the general on-sale is this Friday (September 27). Additional dates will be announced in the coming months.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, a Meet-and-Greet and special photo op with Green, exclusive access to the VIP Lounge, a specially designed gift item, and more.

During the tour, Riley shared, “I learned to play guitar to my granddaddy’s favorite country songs from back in the day, and the new album is a throwback to the era when I first became a fan. For this tour, I found some of my favorite artists and songwriters to join us, and singing with Ella every night will be a lot of fun.”

Released today in support of the tour, Green revives up his engine in a hilarious parody of the iconic 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit. In a playful reenactment, he channels the legendary Bandit (Burt Reynolds) with Ella Langley as runaway bride Carrie (Sally Field) as they evade the cops in a sleek Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Green grabs the CB radio to call out to his opening acts, inviting them to join him on the road. The scene is perfectly set to the iconic tune “East Bound and Down,” performed by the late Jerry Reed.

CB RADIO HANDLES:

Duckman – Riley Green

Smoke Show – Ella Langley

Flatland Boy – Erik Dylan

Cubby – Wyatt McCubbin

Young Gun – Vincent Mason

Stuck-A-Lot – Jake Worthington

Soul Eagle – Drake White

Georgia Son – Channing Wilson

Crisco – Preston Cooper

Shirley Temple – Lauren Watkins

Night Wailer – Mike Ryan

DAMN COUNTRY MUSIC TOUR DATES:

March 27, 2025 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

March 28, 2025 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

March 30, 2025 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

April 3, 2025 – Kingston, ON – Slush Puppie Place

April 4, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 5, 2025 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

May 1, 2025 – Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena

May 9, 2025 – Lake Charles, LA – Lake Charles Event Center

May 10, 2025 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena

May 29, 2025 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

May 30, 2025 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 31, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

June 12, 2025 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

June 13, 2025 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

June 14, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 19, 2025 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

June 21, 2025 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena

July 24, 2025 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 25, 2025 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 26, 2025 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

August 21, 2025 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 22, 2025 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

August 23, 2025 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

The upcoming tour celebrates Riley Green’s third studio album, Don’t Mind If I Do, which will be out on October 18. Delivering more of the signature sound that fans can’t get enough of and continuing down the path he set forth with Ain’t My Last Rodeo, Green leans even further into pulling inspiration from his small-town life in rural Alabama to deliver an honest, relatable and at times humorous 18-track project.

DON’T MIND IF I DO TRACKLIST:

1. “That’s A Mistake” – Tucker Beathard, Jimi Bell, Travis Denning

2. “Change My Mind” – Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana

3. ”Reel Problems (featuring Luke Bryan)” – Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin

4. “Turnin’ Dirt” – Benjy Davis, Wyatt McCubbin, Ben Williams

5. “Jesus Saves” – Riley Green

6. “Too Early To Drink” – Matt Roy

7. “Pick A Place” – Riley Green, Erik Dylan

8. “Way Out Here” – Casey Beathard, David Lee Murphy, Josh Thompson

9. “Waitin’ All Day” – Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin, Lydia Vaughan

10. “Chip Off The Ol’ Block” – Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Jonathan Singleton

11. “Alcohall Of Fame” – Riley Green, Kelli Johnson, Drake White

12. “Rather Be” – Dan Isbell, Randy Montana

13. “Good Morning From Mexico” – Riley Green

14. “Torn” – Randy Montana, Drake Mulligan, John Pierce

15. “Damn Good Day To Leave” – Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Jonathan Singleton, Nick Walsh

16. “Looking Back On This” – Randy Montana, Jameson Rodgers, Justin Wilson

17. “Don’t Mind If I Do (featuring Ella Langley)” – Riley Green

18. “Worst Way” – Riley Green