Riley Green Announces Damn Country Music 2025 Headlining Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Riley Green has announced an extensive headlining run, ‘Damn Country Music Tour,’ set to kick off on March 27 in Abbotsford, BC, Canada. Produced by Live Nation, pre-sale tickets and VIP packages for Green fans are now available, and the general on-sale is this Friday (September 27). Additional dates will be announced in the coming months.
The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, a Meet-and-Greet and special photo op with Green, exclusive access to the VIP Lounge, a specially designed gift item, and more.
During the tour, Riley shared, “I learned to play guitar to my granddaddy’s favorite country songs from back in the day, and the new album is a throwback to the era when I first became a fan. For this tour, I found some of my favorite artists and songwriters to join us, and singing with Ella every night will be a lot of fun.”
Released today in support of the tour, Green revives up his engine in a hilarious parody of the iconic 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit. In a playful reenactment, he channels the legendary Bandit (Burt Reynolds) with Ella Langley as runaway bride Carrie (Sally Field) as they evade the cops in a sleek Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Green grabs the CB radio to call out to his opening acts, inviting them to join him on the road. The scene is perfectly set to the iconic tune “East Bound and Down,” performed by the late Jerry Reed.
CB RADIO HANDLES:
Duckman – Riley Green
Smoke Show – Ella Langley
Flatland Boy – Erik Dylan
Cubby – Wyatt McCubbin
Young Gun – Vincent Mason
Stuck-A-Lot – Jake Worthington
Soul Eagle – Drake White
Georgia Son – Channing Wilson
Crisco – Preston Cooper
Shirley Temple – Lauren Watkins
Night Wailer – Mike Ryan
DAMN COUNTRY MUSIC TOUR DATES:
March 27, 2025 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
March 28, 2025 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place
March 30, 2025 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre
April 3, 2025 – Kingston, ON – Slush Puppie Place
April 4, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
April 5, 2025 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
May 1, 2025 – Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena
May 9, 2025 – Lake Charles, LA – Lake Charles Event Center
May 10, 2025 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena
May 29, 2025 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
May 30, 2025 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
May 31, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
June 12, 2025 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
June 13, 2025 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
June 14, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 19, 2025 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
June 21, 2025 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena
July 24, 2025 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 25, 2025 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 26, 2025 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
August 21, 2025 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
August 22, 2025 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center
August 23, 2025 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
The upcoming tour celebrates Riley Green’s third studio album, Don’t Mind If I Do, which will be out on October 18. Delivering more of the signature sound that fans can’t get enough of and continuing down the path he set forth with Ain’t My Last Rodeo, Green leans even further into pulling inspiration from his small-town life in rural Alabama to deliver an honest, relatable and at times humorous 18-track project.
DON’T MIND IF I DO TRACKLIST:
1. “That’s A Mistake” – Tucker Beathard, Jimi Bell, Travis Denning
2. “Change My Mind” – Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana
3. ”Reel Problems (featuring Luke Bryan)” – Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin
4. “Turnin’ Dirt” – Benjy Davis, Wyatt McCubbin, Ben Williams
5. “Jesus Saves” – Riley Green
6. “Too Early To Drink” – Matt Roy
7. “Pick A Place” – Riley Green, Erik Dylan
8. “Way Out Here” – Casey Beathard, David Lee Murphy, Josh Thompson
9. “Waitin’ All Day” – Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin, Lydia Vaughan
10. “Chip Off The Ol’ Block” – Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Jonathan Singleton
11. “Alcohall Of Fame” – Riley Green, Kelli Johnson, Drake White
12. “Rather Be” – Dan Isbell, Randy Montana
13. “Good Morning From Mexico” – Riley Green
14. “Torn” – Randy Montana, Drake Mulligan, John Pierce
15. “Damn Good Day To Leave” – Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Jonathan Singleton, Nick Walsh
16. “Looking Back On This” – Randy Montana, Jameson Rodgers, Justin Wilson
17. “Don’t Mind If I Do (featuring Ella Langley)” – Riley Green
18. “Worst Way” – Riley Green