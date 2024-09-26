Library Of Congress Unveils New Members Of Copyright Public Modernization Committee

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – The Library of Congress announced the new membership of the Copyright Public Modernization Committee, which has been renewed for a second three-year term. The Committee was established to enhance communication with stakeholders and provide a public forum for the technology-related aspects of U.S. Copyright Office modernization.

The Library will host the new term’s first Copyright Public Modernization Committee meeting on October 10, 2024.

Public members were invited to apply for Copyright Public Modernization Committee membership in a Federal Register notice earlier this year. Committee members were selected from a pool of applicants for their ability to represent a broad cross-section of the copyright community and other interested groups. They will provide feedback to the Library on both Copyright Office technology systems and broader Library technology systems that interface with and/or support Copyright Office operations. The discussion will cover the development of the new Enterprise Copyright System, including the Copyright Office’s registration, recordation, public records, and licensing IT applications.

The Copyright Public Modernization Committee will convene for at least two virtual or hybrid open forums yearly through 2027 to publicly share information and answer questions. The new members are:

Name and Affiliation

Sara Benson – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Todd Carpenter – National Information Standards Organization

Terrica Carrington – Motion Picture Association

Susan Chertkof – Recording Industry Association of America

Shanna Hollich – Creative Commons

Becca Jones – Anthem Entertainment Group

Roy Kaufman – Copyright Clearance Center

Keith Kupferschmid – Copyright Alliance

Melissa Levine – University of Michigan Library

Joe Naylor – ImageRights International, Inc.

Trevor Owens – American Institute of Physics

Jeff Sedlik – Picture Licensing Universal System (PLUS) Coalition

Regan Smith – News/Media Alliance

The first public meeting of the Copyright Public Modernization Committee will take place virtually on Oct. 10 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET. Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter and Library of Congress Chief Information Officer Judith Conklin will provide remarks. Library subject-matter experts will provide updates on the development of the Enterprise Copyright System, including registration functionalities. Time will be allotted to allow for questions by the Copyright Public Modernization Committee members and, time permitting, from those viewing this event. The meeting will be recorded and made available for viewing.

To view content from previous Copyright Public Modernization Committee meetings and learn more about the continuous development of Copyright Office IT systems, visit copyright.gov/continuous-development/. Copyright Office IT modernization is a joint effort between the U.S. Copyright Office and the Library of Congress Office of the Chief Information Officer.

