Grammy Nominated Rock Group Skillet Partners With Vet Tix

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – 22x platinum, GRAMMY-nominated rockers Skillet are partnering with VET TIX to provide free concert tickets to veterans. Their latest digital track, “All That Matters,” off their upcoming album REVOLUTION (11/1/14), has resonated loudly with military families, and in support of them for every preorder of REVOLUTION placed between Sept 25th and Oct 10th, 2024, Skillet will donate one concert ticket. Additionally, the band will grant a Hero’s Wish, where a specific event wish is granted to Active Duty Military Personnel (up to six months after their deployments), severely wounded Veterans (Purple Heart Required) or the families of men and women killed in action (KIA). Click here to pre-order/donate, and learn more about Vet Tix and Hero’s Wish here.

“Vet Tix is grateful for Skillet’s support of the Vet Tix mission,” remarked Vet Tix Founder, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran Michael A. Focareto III. “Their passion for creating music and performing live for their legions of fans, coupled with their generous donations to Vet Tix through this partnership, exemplifies Skillet’s support for our veterans, military members, and their families.”

“In ‘All That Matters,’ I sing, ‘my faith, my family, my freedom, that’s what’s backin’ me and gives me a reason for living; I gotta fight for what I believe in,” says lead singer John Cooper. “I think we’re getting such strong feedback from military families because these words are what they live day in and day out – their entire lives are about fighting for what they believe in – fighting for our country, their families and the rest of us as Americans. We have loved playing shows at military bases, meeting these families and the brave men and women of the armed forces – I am thrilled we can partner with Vet Tix and do something to support them.”

REVOLUTION’s first single, “Unpopular,” premiered on SIRIUS XM’s OCTANE channel. It is climbing the Active Rock radio chart and has received over 5M streams and 1.5M views of its music video.

Last week, Skillet kicked off a co-headline tour with Seether, another one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century. Well known as two of the rock scene’s most prominent acts of the past two decades, the tour will hit 18 cities through October 20th. The remaining routing is below.

After years of selling out shows across Western Europe, Australia, Japan, and more, SKILLET will embark on its first-ever tour of the Middle East in November. The band will play in Turkey, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, and more.

SKILLET / SEETHER 2024 TOUR:

9/25/2024 — Chicago, IL — Radius

9/26/2024 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theater (Skillet only)

9/27/2024 — Huntington, WV — Marshall Health Network Aren

10/2/2024 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre

10/3/2024 — St. Louis, MO — Saint Louis Music Park

10/5/2024 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall Lawn

10/6/2024 — Dallas, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

10/8/2024 — Lubbock, TX — Lonestar Events Center

10/9/2024 — Albuquerque, NM — Revel ABQ

10/11/2024 — Mesa, AZ — Mesa Amphitheatre

10/12/2024 — Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (Skillet only)

10/15/2024 — Denver, CO — The Mission Ballroom

10/18/2024 — Omaha, NE — Astro Amphitheater

10/19/2024 — Des Moines, IA — Vibrant Music Hall