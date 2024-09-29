Singer-Songwriter Kris Kristofferson, Dead At 88

Kris Kristofferson, the iconic country singer-songwriter whose introspective and heartfelt storytelling helped redefine country music in the 1970s, has died. He was 88.

Kristofferson’s death was announced by a publicist representing his family, who said that he passed away at his home in Maui, Hawaii, on Saturday, September 28. A cause of death was not provided.

With a career spanning 60 years, Kristofferson built a reputation as a songwriter in the 1970s, writing a string of country classics such as “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” and “For the Good Times.”

A Texas native, Kristofferson earned a master’s degree from Oxford before joining the U.S. Army, where he rose to the rank of captain. At the end of his enlistment, he was offered a position teaching English at West Point but declined the offer to pursue a career in music.

In 1965, after his military service, Kristofferson made his way to Nashville, where he began pitching songs to the likes of Johnny Cash while working as a janitor at CBS’s Nashville studio, trading labor for studio time.

Kristofferson achieved his first major hit in 1969 when Ray Stevens recorded “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down.” While Stevens’ version of the song only reached No. 55 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, Johnny Cash’s rendition, recorded live at the Ryman, reached No. 1 the following year.

“I’m just real grateful for that song because it opened up a whole lot of doors for me. So many people that I admired, admired it. Actually, it was the song that allowed me to quit working for a living,” he told NPR in a 2013 interview.

The success of the song marked the beginning of the most successful period in Kristofferson’s music career. He followed it by penning hits such as “Once More with Feeling” (Jerry Lee Lewis); “Your Time’s Comin'” (Faron Young); “Best of All Possible Worlds” and “Darby’s Castle” (Roger Miller); and “Me and Bobby McGee” (Janis Joplin).

He also pursued a career as a solo artist, finding success on stage after being introduced at the Newport Folk Festival by fellow country legend Johnny Cash. Kristofferson released a string of solo albums, including Jesus Was a Capricorn, which reached No. 1 on the country charts in 1972, as well as The Silver Tongued Devil and I and his self-titled 1970 debut.

As his solo career began to fade in the late 1970s, Kristofferson partnered with Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash to form the country supergroup The Highwaymen, recording three successful albums before parting ways in the late 1980s.

He continued to actively tour as a solo artist until the pandemic in early 2020, announcing his retirement the following year.

Alongside his work in music, Kristofferson found success as an actor, starring in films such as Martin Scorsese’s “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” Sam Peckinpah’s “Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid,” and the romantic drama “A Star Is Born,” opposite Barbra Streisand—a role that earned him a Golden Globe in 1976.

Kristofferson was the recipient of numerous honors throughout his career, including four Grammy Awards, multiple Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Awards, and a Golden Globe. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1977.

Kristofferson is survived by his wife, Lisa; eight children, Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, John, Kelly, and Blake; and seven grandchildren. His family released the following statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that our husband, father, and grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, at home. We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.” – The Family of Kris Kristofferson