Dan Levy Named CEO At ASM Global

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following its acquisition by Legends, venue management company ASM Global elevated ex-Meta executive Dan Levy to the role of CEO while former President while former CEO Ron Benison has left the company.

Benison served in a leadership role at the company since March 2021, following the 2019 founding of the company through a merger between AEG Facilities and SMG Worldwide.

Dan Levy, who spent almost 15 years in at senior roles at social media and technology company Meta, was named interim president at Legends earlier this year as the company was gearing up to acquire ASM Global in a deal worth a reported $2.3 billion.

According to VenuesNow, the rest of ASM Global’s leadership team remains in place, including Doug Thornton, executive vice president of stadiums, arenas and theaters; Dan Hoffend, executive vice president of convention centers; Harvey Lister, chairman and chief executive of Asia Pacific; and Chris Bray, president of Europe.

