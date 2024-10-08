Lil Kim To Headline Atlanta’s Rescheduled AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — After the event was postponed due to impacts of Hurricane Helene on the region, the 33rd annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run presented by AHF Pharmacy and Wells Fargo has been rescheduled for October 19th with headliner Lil’ Kim.

“While Hurricane Helene postponed our original plans, we are excited to be able to hold the AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run about two weeks from now,” stated Dr. Felicia Ivey, AHF Georgia regional director. “We cherish this annual opportunity to bring together thousands of individuals from across the region to raise critical funds for 13 worthy organizations and raise awareness of the impact of HIV and AIDS on our local community,”.

The event, which is staged by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest nonprofit HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, annually raises more than $1 million each year for 13 Atlanta-based HIV/AIDS service organizations.

AWA’s 2024 benefitting organizations include the following:

AHF

A Vision For Hope

ANIZ

AID Atlanta

Bridge of Light

Center for Black Women’s Wellness

Georgia Equality

Georgia Harm Reduction

I Am Human Foundation

Lost N Found Youth

Positive Impact Health Centers

Thrive Support Services

Trans Women Of Color Healing Project