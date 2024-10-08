Rachel Derosia Named SVP Of Comedy At Outback Presents

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Outback Presents announced the promotion of team member Rachel Derosia to Senior Vice President of Comedy.

In her new role at Outback, Derosia will continue to work with Outback Presents Co-CEO Brian Dorfman and recently hired Co-SVP of Comedy Joel Bachkoff to expand the company’s footprint in live comedy.

“Rachel has been with me from Zanies to Outback, and I’ve had the privilege of witnessing her passion, dedication and ambition firsthand,” says Dorfman. “I couldn’t be prouder of her achievements, both personally and professionally.”

A native of Rochester, Derosia has spent a decade in Nashville after relocating to the city to pursue a degree in music business from Belmont University.

She landed her first industry role at Sony/ATV and later joined Dorfman and Lucy Sinsheimer booking and operating Zanies Comedy Club.

At Outback, Derosia has overseen numerous tours, from clubs and theaters to arenas.

“I appreciate Mike Smardak and Brian Dorfman who have championed the independent spirit that is so akin to the nature of comedy,” says Derosia.