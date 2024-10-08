Ray Dalton Signs A Publishing Deal With BMG

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-Diamond singer and songwriter Ray Dalton has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing deal with BMG, covering his entire catalog of recorded music.

The deal covers Dalton’s 14-track debut solo album, Thee Unknown, which was just released in September and includes the single, “All We Got” which landed on the charts in Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia, and in Germany.

He began his career as a gospel and R&B singer before gaining international fame when he was featured on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ 2011 smash hit ‘Can’t Hold Us’.

“I am thrilled to partner up with the incredible team at BMG for my publishing and copyright needs. It’s an exciting new chapter for me, and I couldn’t ask for a better team to help guide my music forward. With BMG’s global reach and expertise, I am looking forward to continuing to write songs that resonate with fans around the world, expanding into new markets, and exploring fresh, exciting collaborations with other talented artists. Together, we’ll keep pushing the boundaries and creating hits that speak to people everywhere,” said Ray Dalton.

Marc Johlen, BMG Managing Director GSA, said: “We are honored to welcome Ray Dalton and his impressive catalog to BMG. Ray is an extraordinary talent with a unique voice and songwriting ability. We look forward to helping him reach new heights in his career.”

Ray Dalton will kick off his Thee Unknown European Tour in February 2025.