Bruce Cockburn Announces U.S. Tour

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Famed Canadian singer-songwriter and musician Bruce Cockburn announced a series of U.S. dates as part of his current international tour.

The announced dates come in two rounds with the first starting on November 1st at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine and wraps at Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, South Carolina on November 18th.

The second round of dates begins at the Crest Theater in Sacramento, CA on March 1st and concludes May 17th at Theatre At Innovation Square in Rochester, NY.

Cockburn is touring in support of his latest album, O Sun O Moon, which has generated world-wide acclaim and radio airplay.

Bruce Cockburn Nov 2024 US Dates

Nov 1: Stone Mountain Arts Center – Brownfield, ME

Nov 2: Colonial Theatre – Keene, NH

Nov 3: Greenwich Odeum – East Greenwich, RI

Nov 6: The Warehouse – Fairfield, CT

Nov 7: Levon Helm Studio – Woodstock, NY

Nov 8: Outpost in the Burbs – Montclair, NJ

Nov 9: Scottish Rite Auditorium – Collingswood, NJ

Nov 11: Rams Head On Stage – Annapolis, MD

Nov 12: The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

Nov 13: Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA

Nov 15: Tin Pan – Richmond, VA

Nov 16: Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC

Nov 17: Fletcher Hall Auditorium – Durham, NC

Nov 18: Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

Bruce Cockburn 2025 US Dates

Mar 1: Crest Theatre – Sacramento, CA

Mar 2: Soreng Theatre – Eugene, OR

Mar 5: Aladdin Theatre – Portland, OR

Mar 6: Aladdin Theatre – Portland, OR

Mar 7: Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

Mar 8: Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

Mar 11: Royal Theatre – Victoria, BC

Mar 12: Port Theatre – Nanaimo, BC

Mar 14: The Centre Theatre – Vancouver, BC

Mar 15: Community Theatre – Kelowna, BC

Mar 16: The Bailey Theatre – Trail, BC

Apr 24: Lobero Theatre – Santa Barbara, CA

Apr 25: Palace of Fine Arts – San Francisco, CA

Apr 27: Egyptian Theatre – Boise, ID

Apr 28: Bing Crosby Theatre – Spokane, WA

Apr 29: The Wilma – Missoula, MT

May 2: Sanctuary Events Centre – Fargo, ND

May 3: West Theatre – Duluth, MN

May 5: Parkway Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

May 6: Parkway Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

May 7: Stoughton Opera House – Stoughton, WI

May 9: Old Town School of Folk – Chicago, IL

May 10: Old Town School of Folk – Chicago, IL

May 12: Buskirk Chumley Theatre – Bloomington, IN

May 13: Memorial Hall – Cincinnati, OH

May 14: Music Box – Cleveland, OH

May 15: City Winery – Pittsburgh, PA

May 17: Theatre at Innovation Square – Rochester, NY