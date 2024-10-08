Hurricane Milton Impacts Florida’s Live Events Industry

(CelebrityAccess) –As Hurricane Milton, a dangerous tropical storm, approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast, numerous events across the region have been impacted.

Milton, which formed in near the Southeastern coast of Mexico, quickly strengthened to become one of the most powerful storms in recorded history and threatens to wreak significant damage in Central Florida. According to the National Hurricane Center, the region can expect dangerous winds of more than 100 miles an hour, combined with dangerous storm surge that could top 15 feet in some regions.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for parts of the coastline and residents are ordered to take measures to ensure their safety in the face of the encroaching storm.

We have assembled a list of events that have been affected by the storm. If you are aware of an event that is not listed here, please let us know at news@celebrityaccess.com

Orlando:

Uruguayan rock band El Cuarteto de Nos has postponed its performance on Tuesday night at the House of Blues. A rescheduled date will be announced.

Tori Kelly’s Purple Skies appearance at the House of Blues scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, has been cancelled.

Knocked Loose’s show at Orlando Amphitheater on October 10th has been postponed. A new date is in the works.

Kristen Warren and Creek’s Oct. 9th show at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed with a new date to be announced.

The String Queens performances at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, which was originally planned for October 10, will now take place on March 6th and 7th.

Disney announced that Disneyworld theme parks and entertainment facilities will close on Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of the storm.

Tampa

Sweet Spine’s October 10th show at The Orpheum has been cancelled.

Kirk Franklin’s concerts at Amalie Arena on October 10th and Additional Financial Arena on October 11th have been postponed to October 23 and October 17, respectively.

KING + COUNTRY ‘s October 11th show at Amelie Arena has been rescheduled to November 4th.

Teddy Swims’ Thursday show at the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has been cancelled.

St. Petersburg

A performance by 1964: A Tribute (Beatles Tribute Group) at the Duke Energy Center in St. Petersburg has been postponed.

The Florida Orchestra postponed two performances: Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Ruth Eckerd Hall and Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Mahaffey Theater. Both shows will be rescheduled.

America, originally scheduled for Friday, October 11 at the Mahaffey Theater, has been rescheduled to Saturday, December 7

Multiple performances at the Palladium in St. Petersburg have been postponed, including October 8th’s performance by the Helios Jazz Orchestra and singer Synia Carroll; comedy performances by Angela Nacca, Lindsey Glazer, and Catherine Maloney set for October 11th; and a tribute show to the late Jimmy Buffett, featuring members of the Coral Reefer Band that was scheduled for October 12th.

Other parts of Florida

The Tracy Lawrence concert scheduled for Thursday at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville has been moved to March 20.

Taj Farrant, originally set for Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Broward Center Fort Lauderdale, has been postponed with a new date to be announced.

An Evening with David Sedaris, originally slated for Oct. 10 at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale, has been moved to Tuesday, December 3.

Air Travel

Orlando International Airport will suspend commercial flights at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Tampa International Airport will close at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Orlando-Sanford International Airport will be closed Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport will close to commercial flights at 2 p.m. Wednesday.