Shenandoah To Headline A Hurricane Helene Benefit Concert In Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning country band Shenandoah announced plans to perform at a benefit concert to assist the victims of Hurricane Helene in Cocke County, Tennessee.

Shenandoah will take the stage at the famed Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville for the show on October 14th with the proceeds from the event going to those in the area affected by Hurricane Helene.

“The devastation and destruction is unbelievable,” explains Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon. “The loss of life is more than one can comprehend. But my heart is warmed to see the compassion of those who have come to help in any way they can. People from all over the southeast have come and helped in many different ways. It truly shows the heart of the American spirit. We will be at Cotton Eyed Joe next Monday for an acoustic set to raise money for the cause of mercy. I want to personally invite you to come out and enjoy tunes like ‘Two Dozen Roses,’ ‘Church on Cumberland Road,’ ‘Moon Over Georgia’ and all the rest of the hits as we try to do our part to help.”