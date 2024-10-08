Hedley’s Jacob Hoggard Found Not Guilty In Ontario Sexual Assault Case

ONTARIO (CelebrityAccess) — Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman of the Canadian indie rock band Hedley, was found not guilt on charges of sexual assaulting a woman in Ontario eight years ago.

According to the CBC, jurors in the case deliberated for just six hours before delivering a not-guilty verdict in the case after Hoggard and his accuser provided different explanations for what happened.

Hoggard stood accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met at a party after offering her a ride home and then inviting her back to his hotel to play music.

The alleged victim, whose identity was protected, claimed that Hoggard raped, choked and urinated on her at his hotel room, despite her attempts to fight him off.

Hoggard maintained that the two had a consensual sexual encounter but denied accusations that he became violent.

Hoggard previously faced trial in Toronto in 2022 where he was found guilty of sexually assaulting and causing bodily harm to an Ottawa woman but was cleared of charges that he sexually assaulted and interfered with a teenage fan.

He is currently serving five years in prison for the 2022 case but is currently seeking to appeal the ruling, the CBC reported.