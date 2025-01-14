Martin Aagaard Jensen Named GM At The Radar In Aarhus

(CelebrityAccess) — Aarhus-based concert venue Radar announced the promotion of Martin Aagaard Jensen to the role of General Manager.

Jensen, who officially began his new duties on January 1st, brings more than 10 years of experience to the role, including a stint as booker at Radar.

“Martin has many years of experience and has held various positions at Radar over the years. As program manager, he has, among other things, helped shape Radar’s artistic profile, and he has done so convincingly that our institution is often praised as both courageous and, not least, responsible in relation to the development of the musical ecosystem. In addition, Martin possesses sharp analytical skills and good business sense, which is crucial for Radar’s position going forward. He takes on his new role with the necessary experience and insight, and an admirable drive.”

“I look forward to helping make a difference for the music scene in both Aarhus and all of Denmark. Radar’s history goes back a long way, and is borne on the shoulders of decades of diligence and dedication to lifting the music scene in Denmark. I will continue this with a focus on ensuring that our organization is strong and develops in step with the times, and help ensure that the musical food chain does not fall off,” says Martin Aagaard Jensen.

Jensen’s appointment follows a year of challenges for Radar that included the loss of its role as a Danish regional venue, a cultural initiative that supports performing arts venues across the country.

“It is no secret that Radar is in the midst of a transformation in the coming years. We must find new paths for our ambitions and the unrealized potential that our many years of work with music, art and culture have paved the way for. The knowledge and know-how we have built up must not go to waste, and therefore the most important task will be to ensure a stable economy by taking fewer risks and at the same time creating space for development with a focus on the growth layer as well as niche genres and niche cultures that have difficult market conditions,” Jensen said.