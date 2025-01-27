Blake Shelton To Host The Grand Ole Opry’s Star-Studded 100th Anniversary Concert In March

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The country music insitution, the Grand Ole Opry, announced plans to mark its 100th anniversary in March with a special concert event hosted by music legend Blake Shelton.

Opry 100: A Live Celebration will take place on March 19th as a three-hour live event featuring music from a stacked lineup that includes Shelton along with Ashley McBryde, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Clint Black, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Marty Stuart, Reba McEntire, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, and a special appearance from Randy Travis.

Other Opry favorites slated to perform include Amy Grant, Eric Church, Jelly Roll and The War and Treaty.

“Becoming a member of the Opry is a highlight of my life and career, and 15 years later, I still get that same feeling of reverence and excitement every time I walk out on that stage. The Grand Ole Opry has been connecting the country music family for 100 years, and I’m so proud to be part of this historic celebration,” Shelton said in a statement.

For fans who can’t make it to Nashville, the show will be broadcast live on NBC on Wednesday, March 19 at 8-11 p.m., ET and, and will be simulcast on Peacock.