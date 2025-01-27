Katy Perry Announce U.S. Dates For The Lifetimes Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pop icon Katy Perry has revealed the details of the upcoming U.S. leg of her upcoming The Lifetimes Tour, which is set to kick off at the Toyota Center in Houston on May 7th.

Produced by Live Nation the U.S. leg of the tour will also include concerts at United Center in Chicago, IL (May 12), the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA (July 15), Madison Square Garden in New York City (August 11), Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (August 19), and Paycom Center (May 9) before wrapping n August 23rd at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Perry will be touring in support of her latest studio album, 143, but will also perform fan favorites from her extensive catalog of hits.

Tickets for the U.S. dates will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning Tuesday, January 28.

The full list of newly announced U.S. Shows.

May

5/7 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

5/9 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

5/10 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

5/12 – Chicago, IL – United Center

5/13 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

5/15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

5/17 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

5/20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

5/21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July

7/12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

7/13 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

7/15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

7/18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

7/21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August