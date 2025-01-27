Mohegan Sun Arena and OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort Win Multiple Awards In 2024

(CelebrityAccess) — The Mohegan entertainment portfolio continues to perform at a high level in the North American concert industry as Mohegan Sun Arena and OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort secured high ranks in various year-end awards from Pollstar, VenuesNow, and Billboard.

According to VenuesNow, Mohegan Sun’s 10,000-seat arena in Uncasville, Connecticut ended 2024 as the third-best arena of the year, while Billboard ranked it as the fifth-highest-grossing venue with as many as 10,000 seats. Mohegan Sun Arena also earned high marks on a global scale. The popular arena, which has hosted headlining performers like Bruce Springsteen, Thomas Rhett, Matt Rife, Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel, Kelsea Ballerini, and Blake Shelton, ranked as the 4th Best Arena in the world by VenuesNow and sixth globally in total grosses by Billboard for arenas of its size.

“These rankings speak to our incredible entertainment team and the versatile acts we are able to offer throughout 2024 at Mohegan Sun,” said Jeff Hamilton, President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun. “Mohegan Sun is certainly a heavy hitter in the entertainment industry, and these achievements aren’t possible without so many great relationships developed over the years.”

Fallsview Casino Resort, a Mohegan property in Niagara Falls, Ontario, also had tremendous entertainment success in 2024. The 5,000-seat OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort won numerous Canadian accolades, including the #1 spot for its size according to VenuesNow. It was also the highest-grossing venue in Canada, as featured in Billboard and Pollstar. Similar to Mohegan Sun Arena, the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort made global impressions in 2024, becoming the fourth-ranked entertainment venue in the world by VenuesNow and claiming the sixth spot globally in total gross sales by Billboard for all arenas of its size.

“It continues to be a thrill to see two of our entertainment venues being recognized on a national and global scale,” said Tom Cantone, President of Sports & Entertainment for Mohegan. “2024 was a great year for entertainment. The OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort continues to impress and rank highly among all major venues in Canada. These achievements for both of these special Mohegan venues are directly correlated to our dedicated and tireless team that helps put it all together.”

Mohegan Sun Arena was nationally recognized on three separate occasions in 2024, receiving awards as The Best Entertainment Venue in America from NEWSWEEK, Academy of Country Music, and Pollstar Awards. The arena also took home the “Best Large Music Venue” title in CT Insider’s “Best of Connecticut 2024” Awards. At the 36th Annual Pollstar Awards in Beverly Hills this February, Mohegan Sun Arena is nominated for Casino/Resort Venue of the Year, after winning the inaugural award last year.

“Everyone—from Live Nation, our WNBA Connecticut Sun franchise, and TIME Magazine’s Athlete of the Year Caitlin Clark’s pro debut here, to Matt Rife’s 12 sold-out record residencies, the iconic artists who chose Mohegan Sun Arena for their final farewell shows, and the music documentaries, social media platforms, and TV specials filmed here,” Cantone continued. “From the ACM Awards in Nashville calling us ‘The Cathedral of Music’ and winning Pollstar’s inaugural award in L.A. for ‘Best Casino Entertainment,’ to Maroon 5 opening our new INSPIRE 15,000-seat arena in South Korea, and Billy Joel opening our new 5,000-seat venue in Canada, to all our talent agency friends and industry partners who collaborated with us to create memorable programming—you have ALL helped put our award-winning venues on the global stage in 2024.”