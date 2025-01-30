Warner Music Group Promotes Mike Chester to General Manager of Warner Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group has announced the promotion of Mike Chester to General Manager of Warner Records.

Chester, who previously served as the label’s EVP of Promotion & Commerce, will expand his responsibilities to include marketing, digital marketing, virtual marketing, and artist development, while continuing to oversee the label’s promotion and commerce operations.

In his new role, he will collaborate closely with Co-Chairman & COO Tom Corson and Co-Chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck, operating from the label’s Los Angeles offices.

“Mike has played a key role in the successful revitalization of Warner Records since he joined the label in 2018. He is perfectly poised to take on the General Manager duties as we continue our push to the top,” said Corson and Bay-Schuck. “He possesses extraordinary leadership qualities, has excellent artist relations skills, and knows how to balance all with confidence, compassion, and integrity. He is an invaluable member of our senior management team, and we know he will continue to thrive and innovate in his new role.”

“I’m thrilled to take this next step in my career under the incredible leadership of Tom and Aaron,” said Chester. “The team here at Warner is phenomenal, and our artist roster—from emerging talent to superstars—is second to none. We pride ourselves on being the premier artist development label, and we constantly discover new avenues to bring even more music to fans. I’m excited to continue promoting, innovating, and building careers in this dynamic and rapidly expanding musical environment.”

Before joining Warner Records, Chester spent four years leading marketing and promotion at Scooter Braun’s SB Projects. His résumé also includes time at Def Jam, where he rose to Vice President of Promotion, and he began his career at Arista Records.