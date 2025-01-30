Ford Reed Named Talent Buyer At Colt Classic Presents

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Ford Reed has been announced as the new talent buyer at Colt Classic Presents, the boutique concert and event services company that collaborates with venues and festivals across the Southern U.S.

Reed joins the company from the financial services firm Morgan Stanley, where he held several roles, including relationship manager and financial services specialist.

He is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in music business.

“Grateful to have sniped my long time friend Ford Reese as our new Talent Buyer at Colt Classic Presents. Ford, who was over at Morgan Stanley previously, is helping us get offers out, manage calendars, and continue to help me with a litany off business development strategies as well,” said Andrew Hall.