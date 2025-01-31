Instagram Edits takes on TikTok with new Creator Tools App

(Hypebot) – Instagram Edits challenges TikTok’s CapCut with an app packed with advanced tools, trending audio, and premium features to support creators.

by Ben Woods via MIDiA Research

As TikTok grappled with its blackout on Sunday, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri took the opportunity to up the ante with one of his biggest rivals. Targeting TikTok’s 170 million US users, Mosseri revealed Edits: a new creator tools app is designed to support not only Instagram creators but those creating short form videos on other platforms too. Edits borrows from the playbook of TikTok owner ByteDance, which also owns the video editing and graphic design app CapCut. That is why the app is already being branded a ‘CapCut clone’ ahead of its February release.

For those unfamiliar with CapCut’s strategy, let us recap. CapCut is a free-to-access app with a paid-for subscription for its most sophisticated tools. ByteDance’s CapCut success is predicated on the understanding that most creator’s work on a multi-platform strategy. They may post primarily to TikTok but also want to grow their audience on YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. Therefore, using video editing tools that are too heavily ingrained within one social platform’s ecosystem can be tricky. Such frustrations push these creators in the direction of independent video creation apps like Adobe Express and Canva.

The TikTok / CapCut ecosystem explained

To counter this, CapCut tries to offer the best of both worlds. The app is independent of TikTok and offers a suite of sophisticated tools such as video translation and keyframe animation that are useful to all short form creators. However, it also recognises the strategic benefits of being closely aligned with TikTok. Therefore, it provides numerous cross-integration features, such as video templates that removes the friction for those looking to easily improve their production quality using CapCut. This approach not only funnels TikTok users towards CapCut’s $9.99 Pro subscription but also keeps the door open to YouTube and Instagram users. CapCut’s success is illustrated by the fact that 41% of Instagram’s weekly active users create content using it, as stated in MIDiA’s Q3 2024 consumer survey.

What does Instagram Edits offer?

It is little wonder then that Mosseri has felt motivated to roll out a sophisticated creator tools offer that is closely linked to Instagram. Through Edits, he is promising a smartphone-first video editing app that supports the creator during the most important junctures of their workflow. This includes an inspiration section for reviewing ideas and trending audio; a space for experimenting with ideas and collaborating with other creators before posting; a higher quality camera function and a Reels analytics tool for reviewing audience data post-publication.

The thinking here is two-fold. Firstly, create an integrated creator tools and social platform offer that encourages Instagram users to spend less time with CapCut. Secondly, create a user experience that feels akin to the TikTok / CapCut ecosystem to make it easier for TikTok users to transition to Instagram / Edits should TikTok and CapCut be permanently banned (an outcome which now looking increasingly unlikely during the Trump presidency).

The monetisation opportunity

However, the wider implications are likely to pave the way for a significant shift in how platforms engage with creators and monetise them. Both TikTok / CapCut and Instagram / Edits are ushering in an evolution of social apps from consumption platforms to all-encompassing creator ecosystems. The advantage of which is the opportunity to increase in-app engagement time. If creating and consuming become symbiotic under one roof, and there is little need for consumers and creators to seek out third-party apps to meet their creation needs, then users will spend more within the gates of one app. But as both CapCut and Instagram have rightly identified, this can only be achieved if apps shift from a mentality of monetising individual features to a mentality of monetising workflows. The one-stop-shop approach will only succeed if creators have all the tools at their disposal during the entire creation journey. Mosseri’s announcement suggests Edits has these core foundations in place – but it will need to go deeper with time. The tools targeting ideation will help those creators who are cutting down their creation time or churning because they are struggling to build an audience. However, a gamified, Duolingo-style experience that rewards progression and maximises in-app creation time could be what is needed to make Edits feel less of a CapCut clone.

While it remains to be seen just how far Instagram is willing to go with Edits, a subscription tier for premium tools is likely to be an option. If Mosseri is going to make the most of increased levels of time spent, however, then he should also be bolder with his monetisation approach. By introducing an ad-supported tier – akin to Duolingo’s freemium offer – Mosseri could even entice some CapCut users who have been left alienated by the number of free features that have moved behind the CapCut pro paywall. In our 2025 predictions report, MIDiA pinpointed ad-supported model as an unexploited option for creator tools providers. Perhaps Mosseri and Instagram Edits will be the trailblazers that will turn this possibility into a reality.

